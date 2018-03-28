(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A family that once lived in Alexandria was involved in a deadly incident in California, as a car plunged from a cliff near the San Francisco Bay Area.

Authorities say child welfare officials in Washington state had recently visited the home of two women who died along with three children when their vehicle plunged off a cliff in Northern California.

The California Highway Patrol identified the adult victims Wednesday as Jennifer Hart and Sarah Hart, both 39.

Sarah Hart lived in Alexandria as recently as 2013. She was convicted of domestic assault in Minnesota in 2011.

The agency says their SUV was driving Monday on the Pacific Coast Highway when it pulled into a dirt turnout and continued driving off the cliff.

Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Brent Waddell told The Associated Press that the family lived in Woodland, Washington, and recently had a visit from Child Protective Services.

He says the sheriff’s office later entered the house and found no obvious signs of trouble or violence.

CBS San Francisco reports that the California Highway Patrol was using a fixed wing airplane and a helicopter, the Coast Guard launched a rescue boat and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s search and rescue teams combed the beach area below the cliff.

Meanwhile, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has sent in six deputies with drones to aid in the search. So far the ocean conditions have not allowed the use of rescue and recovery divers in the search efforts.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)