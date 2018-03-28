MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Trump’s decision to stop protecting Minnesota Liberians from deportation angered members of the community, and members of Congress.

U.S. Representative Keith Ellison met with families in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. The Democrat wants a law to give Liberians a pathway to citizenship.

On Tuesday, President Trump ended a program that gave thousands of Liberians temporary immigration status. They now have one year to return to west Africa or face deportation.

“So if you say, ‘OK, Liberians — time’s up, gotta go,’ you’re not just hurting them — which is absolutely wrong and immoral —

you’re hurting people who they serve,” Ellison said.

Ellison also noted many Liberians work at health care facilities. He and Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen are working on a bill that would let them earn permanent legal status.