North Dakota Issues No Travel Advisory In Grand Forks AreaNorth Dakota officials are advising motorists not to travel in the Grand Forks area because of near-zero visibility and icy roads.

Expected Snow Cutoff Line Runs Right Up To Twin Cities"Like we've seen with so many of these Alberta clippers, they tend to have those sharp cutoffs," WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said.

Are Your Snow Shovels Bored? This Weekend May Change ThatThere is still a lot of variability in models, but it looks at is the heaviest snow band will set up over the Minnesota River Valley.