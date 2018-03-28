MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Mankato say a 25-year-old Lake Crystal man is in jail after leading police on a pursuit that ended with him crashing into two police vehicles.

According to police, at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of South Broad and Cherry streets driven by Andrew John McGuire for a traffic violation.

Police say that after stopping briefly, McGuire fled with police in pursuit. There was a passenger also in the vehicle.

McGuire drove out of Mankato, but was arrested at a farm near Madelia after his vehicle struck two police vehicles.

A Mankato police officer was hurt in the incident. The officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

An alcohol test is now being evaluated by the BCA.

McGuire was arrested and booked into Blue Earth County Jail. Blue Earth County is requesting charges that include driving while intoxicated, criminal vehicle operation, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.