Filed Under:Andrew John McGuire, Blue Earth County, Lake Crystal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Mankato say a 25-year-old Lake Crystal man is in jail after leading police on a pursuit that ended with him crashing into two police vehicles.

According to police, at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of South Broad and Cherry streets driven by Andrew John McGuire for a traffic violation.

Police say that after stopping briefly, McGuire fled with police in pursuit. There was a passenger also in the vehicle.

McGuire drove out of Mankato, but was arrested at a farm near Madelia after his vehicle struck two police vehicles.

andrew john mcguire Man Arrested After Crashing Into 2 Police Vehicles; 1 Officer Hurt

(credit: Mankato Police Department)

A Mankato police officer was hurt in the incident. The officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

An alcohol test is now being evaluated by the BCA.

McGuire was arrested and booked into Blue Earth County Jail. Blue Earth County is requesting charges that include driving while intoxicated, criminal vehicle operation, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch