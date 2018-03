MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than half a billion dollars is now up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery.

No one hit the jackpot in last night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 7, 25, 43, 56, 59, and the Mega Ball was 13.

The estimated prize now jumps to $502 million.

The next drawing is Friday night.

Mega Millions says it’s only the fourth time the pot has surpassed the $500 million mark.