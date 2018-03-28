MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With just seven months to go before a hotly contested midterm election, Minnesota is getting a visit from our vice president. Mike Pence is in town, speaking at fundraising events and touting the new tax bill.

The focus of the Vice President’s speech in Minneapolis Wednesday will be highlighting how the administration’s tax cut will impact Minnesota. The event is being called “Tax Cuts to Put America First”.

The new tax-cut law capped off a year of DECISIVE ACTION by the Trump administration. Since Day One, we’ve worked tirelessly to keep our promises to the people of Minnesota. Read my op-ed in the @StarTribune: https://t.co/bEfCTGUyky #TaxCutsForAmerica — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 28, 2018

Pence recently penned an op-ed in the Star Tribune, where he says republican policies are working for Minnesotans and tax cuts are “accelerating growth and putting money” in the pockets of Minnesotans.

However, make no mistake, this is also a chance for Pence to help campaign for fellow Republicans ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Republicans are trying desperately to hold control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Two of the races here in Minnesota are for open seats, representing a big opportunity for the party to pick up two more spots: Democrat Rick Nolan is retiring and Tim Walz, who is running for Minnesota Governor.

Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan has been to the White House three times in the past year and says the vice president’s visit is just another indication of how much national Republicans are watching Minnesota.

“The fact that the vice president is coming into Minnesota before the end of March is a big deal because it is showing that the national focus, from a strategic perspective, is on Minnesota for national Republicans,” Carnahan said.

Political analyst Larry Jacobs says both parties believe Minnesota voters could determine who controls the US House of Representatives as well as the US Senate.

He said Minnesota could well be a firewall in the effort by republicans to hold the majorities in congress.

While President Trump has been dealing with scandal after scandal, the vice president’s popularity continues to grow.

He is seen as an asset to the part by many Republicans, even serving as the face of our nation during the Olympics this winter.

Pence will be joined Wednesday by Minnesota’s three Republican members of Congress: Reps. Tom Emmer, Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen.