MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve been to a Twins game or watched the team on TV, you’ve likely seen fans with the “Circle Me Bert” signs.

Bad news if you made one for next week’s home opener: We’ve learned Fox Sports North is getting rid of “Circle Me Bert.”

Bert Blyleven tweeted Tuesday he was just informed it was ending this season.

Just informed by FSN that there will be no more “Circle Me Bert” and Minnesota Lottery winners for this coming season. I want to thank all the fans that made signs over the past 15+ seasons. Doesn’t mean you can’t still bring signs! Go Twins 👍⚾️ — Bert Blyleven (@BertBlyleven28) March 27, 2018

Fox Sports North is replacing it with a sponsored “Winner’s Circle” contest with the Minnesota Lottery.