MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The governor’s office says nearly a third of the state is still without high speed internet.

Gov. Mark Dayton urged lawmakers Wednesday to invest $30 million in rural broadband internet. He says it would help 11,000 more homes and businesses in greater Minnesota connect to 21st century opportunities.

Last year, the legislature set aside $20 million dollars for border-to-border broadband. They’re now debating how much more to add this year.