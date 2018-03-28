Filed Under:Concerts, Health, Local TV, Music
(credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pump up the volume! A new study suggests that attending concerts could be among the keys to living a longer life.

This study was done by O2, which owns some of the largest music venues in the United Kingdom, along with a Goldsmith University lecturer.

The study says that just 20 minutes at a show can increase your feeling of well-being by just over 20 percent.

The study also says going to concerts regularly could increase your lifespan by nine years.

To repeat, the study was done in part by O2, which owns some of the U.K.’s largest music venues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch