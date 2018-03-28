(credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pump up the volume! A new study suggests that attending concerts could be among the keys to living a longer life.

This study was done by O2, which owns some of the largest music venues in the United Kingdom, along with a Goldsmith University lecturer.

The study says that just 20 minutes at a show can increase your feeling of well-being by just over 20 percent.

The study also says going to concerts regularly could increase your lifespan by nine years.

To repeat, the study was done in part by O2, which owns some of the U.K.’s largest music venues.