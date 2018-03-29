(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many families with mark Easter this Sunday. We found fun ways to celebrate the holiday, and one event you can partake in each day during the month of April.

30 Days Of Biking

April is 30 Days of Biking month. Are you up for the challenge? To celebrate the launch, Surly Brewing is hosting a kick off party. Head to the Brewery at noon on Saturday and get a free beer, and other swag. Then, ride your bike every day in April and share your adventures using hash tag #30daysofbiking.

Candy Grab and Easter Egg Hunt

The North Loop neighborhood is hosting their annual Candy Grab and Easter Egg Hunt. Meet up at the North Loop park with your little ones — they can hunt for eggs with candy inside. The candy grab is this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt At James J. Hill House

One of the biggest Easter traditions in the Twin Cities is the egg hunt at the James J. Hill House. Bring your own basket to search and then enjoy prizes, snacks, stories. The hunt brings at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Photography Clinic

Finally, if you love to take beautiful pictures, then this event is for you. There will be a free photography clinic this Saturday at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Meet Arboretum Photography Society members, see their work and ask advice. The clinic begins at noon.