MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An explosion and chemical leak has led to an evacuation in Columbia Heights.

Fire crews have responded to the scene on the 700 block of 39th Ave NE in Columbia Heights. The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused the explosion, but crews say there are chemicals on scene, and the fire department is taking precautions.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.