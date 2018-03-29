Steven Mishow (credit: Itasca County)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 43-year-old Cohasset man has pleaded guilty to charges that he shot and killed his neighbors’ cats, according to Itasca County officials.

Steven Mishow specifically pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in the September 2017 incident.

In October 2017, Itasca County authorities began investigating Mishow when a neighbor accused him of killing one of his cats and two cats belonging to another neighbor.

Mishow was recorded by a third neighbor admitting to shooting cats, saying “I will kill every f—ing cat that comes in my yard.”

When talking to investigators, Mishow admitted to hating cats and shooting at two of the three missing cats. He said that even though he shot at them, he wasn’t intending to kill them.

As part of his plea agreement, Mishow could face some jail time, supervised probation and a fine.

The sentencing will be Monday, April 30. A victim statement will be presented to the court before the sentencing.