MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Carver County Attorney’s Office says a 29-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with murder in connection to the overdose death of a 19-year-old Watertown woman.

Deon Lee Hillard faces one count of third-degree murder for his role in the death of the Watertown woman.

deon lee hillard Mpls. Man Charged In Heroin Overdose Death Of Woman, 19

Deon Lee Hillard (credit: Carver County)

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s family found the woman dead in her bedroom on March 23. She appeared to have died from an accidental drug overdose.

Investigators searched the victim’s phone and learned she bought controlled substances from Hillard the day before. When he was arrested, Hillard eventually admitted to selling heroin to the victim on the morning of her death, according to the complaint.

Hillard’s bail has been set at $500,000 without conditions and $200,000 with conditions. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 11, 2018.

