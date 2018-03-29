MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The old Robbinsdale OES Chapter building at the Minnesota State Fair will be turned into a Pronto Pup showcase.

This week, State Fair officials announced that the building on 1315 Underwood Street will become a production facility for one of the fair’s most famous foods on a stick.

The new Pronto Pup space will include a kitchen that’ll be visible to the public, who will be able to see workers dipping the pups in batter.

Another makeover announced this week will come to the former Pet Center building, which is becoming The Hanger, a food, craft beer and concert space.

The Pet Pavilions will then move to the northwest corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue, where the X-Zone skate park was located.

Additionally, the skate park is being moved to the space between Cooper and Cosgrove streets.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3.