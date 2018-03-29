ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberating for a second day in the trial of the Orlando nightclub shooter’s wife.

Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

The jury received the case Wednesday and talked about it for about three hours. They returned Thursday to deliberate some more. Shortly after convening, the jury asked a question about the meaning of the word “willful” and for an example of aiding and abetting. The judge refused to give the panel an example but did explain the meaning of “willful” for them.

Salman’s husband was Omar Mateen, who shot and killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in June 2016. Police killed him after the attack.

Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen’s plans and did nothing to stop them. Her lawyers say she had no knowledge and was mentally and physically abused by him. They say she wasn’t an Islamic extremist.

