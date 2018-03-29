(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robotic dentistry is still in the early stages of development, but a new survey shows people are skeptical.

Of the 502 surveyed, 51 percent say they were moderately or strongly opposed to a robot dentist.

But two-thirds said they would let a robot perform a teeth cleaning or whitening.

People were more wary of invasive procedures like extractions or root canals.

“Moreover, the promise of half-price dentistry increased participants’ willingness to accept dental care from an autonomous robotic dentist,” the report said.