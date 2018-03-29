COLD SPRING, Minn. (WCCO) — Waite Park police say the superintendent of Rocori Public Schools publicly exposed himself at least 16 times.

It happened at five gas station convenience stores and a clothing retailer since late last year.

Scott Staska, 56, was arrested last week after he was accused of repeatedly exposing himself at a Waite Park Kwik Trip.

Thursday night, the Rocori Public School Board will narrow down the number of candidates applying for the job of district superintendent. A search committee will present names to the board so it can vote and select a couple of people who they want to interview for the district’s top job.

The board has had to move quickly after learning Superintendent Scott Staska was arrested, booked, cited and released from jail, after he was accused of exposing himself at this convenience store in Waite Park.

“We’re working with Kwik Trip to determine if video or what video exist from the previous incidences,” Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud said.

Bentrud says his investigators worked with Kwik Trip’s corporate office. They discovered cases of a man exposing himself dating back to November of 2017.

A check with other Kwik Trip stores around the area uncovered employee witnesses and video of a man exposing himself, a man police identify as Staska.

“Why this wasn’t reported to us until just recently we’re not really sure,” Bentrud said.

Employees at other convenience stores did come forward, and now Staska is accused of exposing himself 16 times. That includes two times at stores inside the Crossroads Mall.

Police say there is no indication Staska targeted children, only employees were exposed and all were over the age of 17.

“We have no indication that this was targeted at children in any way and of course he is in a position where he is around kids and we have no indication that that is a concern right now,” Bentrud said.

Staska faces several misdemeanor charges for indicent exposure but he has not been officially charged with a crime.

Superintendent Staska remains on paid administrative leave, and the Rocori School Board will vote Thursday night on an acting superintendent for the district.