MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eleven corrections officers have been assaulted at Minnesota prisons since last Friday.

The latest happened on Thursday, when an offender stabbed a lieutenant at Stillwater prison. A source tells WCCO the offender used a metal shank.

Five corrections officers were injured during an assault involving several offenders at Oak Park Heights maximum security prison on Friday. Another five were treated after an incident with an offender on Sunday.

While the incidents remain under investigation, Commissioner Tom Roy said in part quote, “Offender violence inside a prison is simply not acceptable. Any time a corrections officer is injured we aggressively investigate and seek prosecution.”