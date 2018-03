(credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Evidence suggests that distracted driving is getting worse, despite growing concerns over the dangers.

A new survey by AAA shows 88 percent of those polled think distracted driving is a bigger problem then aggressive driving or drunk or drugged driving.

However, people admit to being a part of the problem — 49 percent of drivers say they’ve recently talked on their phones while driving.

Nearly 35 percent have sent texts or emails.