MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis father must remove the front-yard ice rink he built despite some neighbors saying it creates a sense of community for children to play.

The Star Tribune reports that the Minneapolis Zoning Board of Adjustment rejected Phil Malkerson’s appeal Thursday for a variance to keep the hockey rink.

Malkerson installed the rink for his children in the front yard because it wouldn’t fit in the backyard, but a neighbor complained it was an eyesore. City officials informed Malkerson the rink was too close to his lot line and that he had to either remove it or obtain a variance.

Some neighbors argue in favor of Malkerson’s rink, saying the public ice rink about a mile away is too far for young children to go to alone.

