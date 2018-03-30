MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person is fighting for their life tonight after a car crashed into a power pole on the light rail tracks.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound University Avenue and Chatsworth Street in St. Paul. Police say five people were in the car at the time of the crash.

One person is in critical condition, another is in serious condition, three are stable, and one other person has minor injuries. A light rail train was not involved in the crash.

Train service was suspended Western Avenue and Fairview Avenue stations for several hours after the crash. Regular service resumed just after 9 p.m.

Police say it appears alcohol was a factor in the incident.