MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Activists gathered outside a St. Paul women’s clinic Friday to show their support.

The crowd was there as part of “Solidarity Day,” a counter-protest to a group that gathers outside Planned Parenthoods on each Good Friday.

Some members of the crowd shared why the clinic is important to them. After, they sang songs and held a short march.

Anti-abortion supporters also peacefully gathered outside the Planned Parenthood headquarters to pray and offer sidewalk counseling.