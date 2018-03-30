The Twins Home Opener is coming up on Thursday, and you’ll be able to a delicious new salad at Target Field. Here’s how to make it.
Purple Rain Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Makes 8 (1-cup) servings + 2 cups vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS
1 cup uncooked brown rice
1 ½ cups shredded red cabbage
1 cup chopped daikon (purple, if possible) radish
1 cup coarsely shredded carrots
1 ½ cups halved red grapes
1 cup blueberries
¼ cup finely chopped red onion
DRESSING INGREDIENTS
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup pomegranate juice
1/2 cup fresh or frozen raspberries
¼ cup white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh gingerroot
¼ teaspoon salt
TO SERVE
8 cups mixed salad greens
2 cups finely shredded raw, peeled red beet
DIRECTIONS
1. Cook brown rice according to package directions. Remove from heat; let cool.
2. Meanwhile, mix all the remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl. Stir in cooked rice.
3. To make the dressing, process the oil, pomegranate juice, raspberries, vinegar, ginger and salt in a blender container until smooth.
4. Stir half of the dressing into the salad mixture; toss to coat well. Place salad greens on plates. Spoon salad mixture on top; drizzle with remaining dressing and garnish with shredded beets.