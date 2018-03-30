The Twins Home Opener is coming up on Thursday, and you’ll be able to a delicious new salad at Target Field. Here’s how to make it.

Purple Rain Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Makes 8 (1-cup) servings + 2 cups vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS

1 cup uncooked brown rice

1 ½ cups shredded red cabbage

1 cup chopped daikon (purple, if possible) radish

1 cup coarsely shredded carrots

1 ½ cups halved red grapes

1 cup blueberries

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

DRESSING INGREDIENTS

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup pomegranate juice

1/2 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

¼ cup white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh gingerroot

¼ teaspoon salt

TO SERVE

8 cups mixed salad greens

2 cups finely shredded raw, peeled red beet

DIRECTIONS

1. Cook brown rice according to package directions. Remove from heat; let cool.

2. Meanwhile, mix all the remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl. Stir in cooked rice.

3. To make the dressing, process the oil, pomegranate juice, raspberries, vinegar, ginger and salt in a blender container until smooth.

4. Stir half of the dressing into the salad mixture; toss to coat well. Place salad greens on plates. Spoon salad mixture on top; drizzle with remaining dressing and garnish with shredded beets.