MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You thought winter was through with Minnesota already? Well, bless your heart.

Another two waves of snow are expected in parts of Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman.

The first wave will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to northern Minnesota in the morning. That will move into the metro area around noon, but by then it will be warm enough that it will be more of a rain-snow mix.

A heavier line of snow moves in overnight going into Saturday, bringing as much as 6 to 12 inches in spots, with places like Brainerd seeing the potential for the most snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for an area stretching from Fargo through Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth and Hayward, Wisconsin. St. Cloud, Elk River, and Rice Lake are some of the areas under a winter weather advisory, where anywhere from 2 to 4 inches are expected.

It's just third winter. pic.twitter.com/L4p41piwZu — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) March 29, 2018

The Twin Cities metro area shouldn’t see much in the way of anything accumulating.

Much colder air moves in after the snow, with cloudy, windy conditions and temperatures in the 20s for most of the day.

Easter Sunday will see low teens or single digits in the morning, close to record low temperatures for this time of year.