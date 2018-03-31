Filed Under:Iowa, Mexico

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — A memorial service has been held for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.

The service was held Saturday afternoon in the gymnasium at Southwestern Community College in Creston for 41-year-old Kevin Sharp and his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna. The burial was closed to the public.

A Mexican prosecutor says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected of killing them inside their rented condominium in Tulum. Their bodies were found March 23.

The family was reported missing by relatives about a week after they left for vacation.

