MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are in the hospital and an 18-year-old man is in custody after what police call a gun battle overnight.

Maplewood police say when they responded to a call of shots fired, they found two men shot. One was shot in the leg and the other in the groin.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on the 400 block of South McKnight Road. The original call was for two people shooting at each other.

The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. Police say their injuries are serious, but they are expected to survive.

Police have one person in custody identified as Greyson Cunningham, 18, of St. Paul. He was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for aggravated robbery.

Police continue to investigate, and say the general public is not believed to be in danger.