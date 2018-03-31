MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When Parlour opened in Minneapolis’ North Loop in 2013, it changed not only the neighborhood, but local cocktail culture.

With a second Parlour opening soon — this time on West 7th Street in Saint Paul — the east metro will have a new epicenter for craft cocktail culture, with a unique Saint Paul twist.

Mike Augustyniak got a preview for this week’s Mike’s Mix. Check out the recipe below:

Milano Torino

1 ½ oz Campari

1 ½ oz Punt e Mes

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin over ice and shake vigorously to create aeration. Serve in a wine glass over ice, with a orange wheel as garnish.

Parlour St. Paul is set to open in mid-April 2018, with all of your favorites from Minneapolis (including the Parlour Burger and Parlour Old Fashioned), and a full-service diner and expanded food menu.