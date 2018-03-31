MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 51-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after a crash that authorities say may have been influenced by alcohol and road conditions.

According to the St. Croix County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Office, it was reported Saturday at 2:21 a.m. of crash on the north ditch on County Road E, near Pine View Trail, in St. Joseph Township.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2010 Nissan Titan pick-up against a tree with severe damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver — identified as Christopher Gipson of Houlton, Wisconsin – was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the road conditions were snow covered and slippery. Alcohol may have also played a factor in the crash, authorities said.

The crash continues to be investigated.

It’s the fourth fatal crash in St. Croix County for 2018.