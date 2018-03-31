Filed Under:Local TV, State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It may officially be spring, but an overnight snowstorm still spelled trouble for drivers in Minnesota.

According to State Patrol, there were 355 crashes statewide between 9 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. Twenty-one of those were rollover crashes, while 48 involved non-life threatening injuries.

There were no serious injuries or fatalities.

There were also 203 vehicles that slid off the road, State Patrol said.

Parts of central Minnesota saw as many as 14 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities saw a little more than 2 inches.

