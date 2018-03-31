Filed Under:Minnesota United, Minnesota United FC

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Defender Francisco Calvo scored an own goal in the third minute, giving ten-man Atlanta United FC a 1-0 win over Minnesota United FC in a battle of last season’s expansion teams on Saturday night.

Minnesota (2-3-0) goalkeeper Matthew Lampson attempted to punch away a close-range shot and Atlanta’s Hector Villalba headed it back at goal. The rebound of Villalba’s header off the crossbar deflected off Calvo and trickled into the right corner of the goal.

Atlanta (3-1-0) went down a man in the 38th minute when Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was sent off for his second yellow card.

Brad Guzan had three saves in his first shutout of the season.

