MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP/WCCO) — The California Highway Patrol says a crash in which an SUV carrying a family of eight plunged off a cliff, killing at least five, may have been an intentional act.

Evidence shows the SUV carrying the family was stopped then accelerated straight off the cliff, according to CHP.

The crash claimed the lives of two women and at least three of their six adoptive children just days after child welfare authorities tried to contact the family over concerns about the kids’ living conditions.

Authorities said earlier in the week there were no skid marks or signs the driver braked as the GMC Yukon crossed a flat dirt pull-off area, about 75 feet wide, and went over the edge of the Pacific Coast Highway. The vehicle was discovered Monday.

Three of the children, along with Jennifer and Sarah Hart, are confirmed dead. The other three children are still missing.

Deputies say they went into the Washington home in search of phone records and bank documents.

The Hart family once lived in Alexandria, Minnesota.

