MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — April in Minnesota is starting off with a snowstorm, and it’s causing problems for drivers.

According to State Patrol, there were 197 crashes statewide between noon and 8:45 p.m. Monday. Someone was injured in 13 of those crashes, though none were serious or fatal.

There were also 123 spinouts.

The first round of snow Monday dropped a couple of inches on the metro, as well as central and southern Minnesota. Another wave overnight will drop a few more inches.