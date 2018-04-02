MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple rounds of snow are on their way to Minnesota, with snow expected to start falling during the afternoon and evening hours of Monday.

After a somewhat sunny morning, clouds will thicken up in the mid-morning and later bring the snow.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, the snow is expected to hit the Twin Cities in early- to mid-afternoon. It’s expected to impact the evening commute.

“It’ll be steady through the evening commute, so expect a slow drive home,” Brickman said. “If you can leave work early, I think that’d be to your benefit.”

Brickman says there will be a lull in the heavier snow later in the evening, with flurries and maybe freezing rain taking its place.

“So we could see some of that initial round of snow compact or even melt a little bit with that liquid precipitation,” Brickman said.

The initial round of snow is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the metro area.

Snow starts this afternoon & will be on/off through Tuesday. 4-8" by Tuesday night in the Twin Cities. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/dyVpEykKE8 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) April 2, 2018

Round two comes after midnight and into the morning hours of Tuesday, focusing more on the southern portion of the state. However, the metro area will get snow during both rounds.

Four to eight inches of snow is expected in the Twin Cities, and six to 10 inches down around Rochester.

High temperatures around the low-30s are expected throughout the week.