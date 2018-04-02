MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people, including a toddler, died Monday morning after a head-on crash on Interstate 35 in Duluth, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash just after midnight on southbound Interstate 35 at mile post 254 in Duluth. A 2001 GMC Yukon was heading southbound when a Toyota 4Runner heading northbound in the southbound lanes hit the GMC head-on.

The State Patrol says a 26-year-old female driver of the Yukon and a 2-year-old girl passenger were killed in the crash.

The 23-year-old driver of the Toyota 4Runner also died at the scene. A 22-year-old woman who was a passenger in the 4Runner was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol identified the driver of the Yukon as Duanda Letrice Peterson of Duluth. The toddler was identified as Damiah Ann Anderson of Duluth. A 22-year-old Minneapolis woman also in the Yukon suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did a baby in the vehicle.

Authorities identified the driver of the Toyota 4Runner as 23-year-old Aaron David Dame of Duluth. The passenger critically hurt in the vehicle was identified as Abigail Kristine Ptasnik of Duluth. Neither were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Authorities say alcohol was detected on Dame at the crash scene.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.