MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weather in April may be hard to predict, but the month’s best sales don’t have to be.

Chrysa Duran from ThriftyJinxy.com shares how to save at the store or the garage sale.

Allergy Products – Allergy season is coming soon, so we will be seeing discounts and deals for allergy products like mattress and pillow covers, air filters and over-the-counter allergy medications. Allergy medications also have mail-in or text-in rebates at this time of year, so keep your eyes open.

Flooring – According to Consumer Reports, April is a good time of year to find deals on flooring materials. These include hardwood, tile, vinyl and laminate. Since it’s a big-ticket item, even a small discount can make a big difference.

Tax Day (4/17) and Earth Day (4/22) Freebies and Deals – Retailers and restaurants both love to use these holidays as a chance to offer freebies, discounts and buy 1 get 1 free offers.

Used Items – As the weather starts to warm up, the garage sales start up again for the year! Besides spotting local sales in your neighborhood, city-wide garage sales begin in April too. Click here for a full list of city-wide sales.

Another good tip comes from DealNews.com. A lot of joggers are inspired to hit the pavement in April. But know that April saw fewer deals on running shoes than March or May last year. Hold out until May, to save the most money.