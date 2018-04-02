MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities carsharing service says it’s teaming up with Xcel Energy to make its fleet of vehicles all-electric by 2020.

HOURCAR announced Monday that it has partnered with the utility to reshape its transportation service, with the new electric cars rolling out as soon as next year.

Along with the move to a zero-emission fleet, the company plans to have a hub-based, one-way model. In the current system, users have to returns car from where they picked them up.

HOURCAR CEO Paul Schroeder says the company is especially interested in expanding carsharing to low-income areas, providing an affordable transportation option without the harmful emissions.

HOURCAR says it’s seeking partners, sponsors and other stakeholders as it seeks to make carsharing a greater part of the Twin Cities transportation landscape.