By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Mary McGuire, Minneapolis Police Department, Naloxone, Narcan, opioids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest police department in our state will begin training officers on how to carry and administer one life-saving drug.

The department will begin equipping officers in South Minneapolis’ third precinct with Naloxone, because that area has seen a higher number of opioid deaths.

It’s sold under the brand name Narcan and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes with a shot or nasal spray.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey will debut the new training effort on Monday morning.

In Hennepin County alone, Sheriff Rich Stanek said preliminary reports show there were 162 opioid-related deaths last year, a number that is expected to rise.

In January, he said that marks an almost 50 percent increase over just the past two years.

The use of this drug is new to Minneapolis police, but it’s not new in the Twin Cities. St. Paul, Robbinsdale and Orono police departments have already trained their officers on how to administer the drug.

