(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures won’t feel much like spring, but the Twins are celebrating their home opener Thursday.

With a new season at Target Field, comes new food. The organization previewed their new food items for the media on Monday.

Some established favorites have also changed up their menu; Hot Indian Foods, Andrew Zimmern’s Canteen, Murray’s and Red Cow have new selections.

A new beer wall near Gate 34 features 22 different brews, including one that was developed in collaboration with former Twins pitcher Glen Perkins.

Also on the boozier side of things, there is a new brunch bloody mary, which is topped with a bacon cheeseburger and a breakfast sandwich and sausage garnishing.

There’s a new place for fans to warm up and watch the games. The new area just inside the main gates in right field is called Bat & Barrel. The team reconfigured the Metropolitan Club into a new dining and bar space for all fans. There’s a bar and TVs, but the walls are decorated with Twins history, in the form of both player memorabilia as well as murals painted by Adam Turman.

Among the items available to nosh on at Bat & Barrel are: Murray’s blue cheese-crusted, bacon-wrapped tenderloin; Red Rabbit’s chicken parmesan; Red Cow’s brisket poutine; Baja Haus’s pan-seared barramundi; and also an appetizer area with sandwiches from CRAVE, Hell’s Kitchen, and Ike’s.

The Twins also showed off are some of their upcoming promotional giveaway items, such as limited edition shirts, hats, and even a few bobbleheads. They also showed off the Prince blow-up guitars, which will be given away to those attending the game June 8.

The Twins are also selling special Prince-themed shirts in the team store.