MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — High water use is a big issue in Vadnais Heights, and a city engineer gave a controversial reasoning behind what could be causing the problem: girls.

Vadnais Heights and nine other northeast metro municipalities have been court ordered to reduce their water use due to falling water levels of White Bear Lake.

Of the 10 municipalities, Vadnais Heights has the highest per capita use in 2016, which is 83 gallons a day. Stillwater had the second highest use with 72 gallons a day.

According to the Vadnais Heights Press, Vadnais Heights city officials are unsure why water use is so high, but City Engineer Mark Graham said his best guess is that the city has more girls who take long showers.

Graham noted that water meters do not differentiate between types of use.

