By Amy Rea
(credit: Amy Rea)

So this week’s forecast–particularly today and tomorrow–is not especially springlike. How Minnesota, to cruelly dump more winter our way when we’re ready for spring.

However, on this cold, snowy week, there is a place of respite, at least through Sunday, April 8: The Galleria in Edina, which is hosting Spring is in the Air Floral Experience by Bachman’s Floral.

Bachman’s has taken the Galleria and treated it as a clean slate, creatively using arrangements large and small from floor to ceiling.

fs1 Spring Flowers Of Minnesota

(credit: Amy C Rea)

Spring has sprung in every nook and cranny of the Galleria in bright, fragrant profusion.

fs3 e1522681316332 Spring Flowers Of Minnesota

(credit: Amy Rea)

How can you not be charmed and feel your sense of seasonal optimism returning?

fs4 Spring Flowers Of Minnesota

(credit: Amy C Rea)

Bright, vivid colors are a tremendous boost to winter-wearied spirits.

fs6 e1522681310470 Spring Flowers Of Minnesota

(credit: Amy Rea)

fs7 e1522681303857 Spring Flowers Of Minnesota

(credit: Amy Rea)

fs8 Spring Flowers Of Minnesota

(credit: Amy C Rea)

Fresh, real flowers–just what we need in Minnesota right now. But remember: The display is only on view through Sunday, April 8.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.

