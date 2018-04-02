(credit: Amy Rea)

So this week’s forecast–particularly today and tomorrow–is not especially springlike. How Minnesota, to cruelly dump more winter our way when we’re ready for spring.

However, on this cold, snowy week, there is a place of respite, at least through Sunday, April 8: The Galleria in Edina, which is hosting Spring is in the Air Floral Experience by Bachman’s Floral.

Bachman’s has taken the Galleria and treated it as a clean slate, creatively using arrangements large and small from floor to ceiling.

Spring has sprung in every nook and cranny of the Galleria in bright, fragrant profusion.

How can you not be charmed and feel your sense of seasonal optimism returning?

Bright, vivid colors are a tremendous boost to winter-wearied spirits.

Fresh, real flowers–just what we need in Minnesota right now. But remember: The display is only on view through Sunday, April 8.

