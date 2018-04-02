Filed Under:Suicide

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s suicide crisis hotline could be shut down next month unless funding is found.

Crisis Connection is the only center in Minnesota that takes calls from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Manager Laura Weber says the Richfield center will be forced to start shutting down May 21 unless it can find financial backing. The St. Paul Pioneer Press says the line is operated by Oakdale-based Canvas Health, a nonprofit community mental health agency.

Weber says the center needs about $970,000 annually to operate. The crisis line links callers with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms.

In the past it has operated with fundraisers and contracts.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch