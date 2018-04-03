MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you would like to know more about the settlement between the State of Minnesota and 3M, there is going to be a public meeting Tuesday night.
In February, the state settled its lawsuit against 3M for $850 million.
Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson sued 3M in 2010 alleging that the company’s production of PFCs damaged drinking water and natural resources in the southeast metro.
Staff from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Natural Resources will be at tonight’s public meeting at Park High School in Cottage Grove.
It goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be more public meetings next week in Woodbury and Lake Elmo.
