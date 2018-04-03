WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Cass Lake, Fatal House Fire, Hubert Braman

CASS LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 79-year-old man who died in a house fire in northern Minnesota last week.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as Hubert Braman of Cass Lake.

Authorities say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Braman died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported late Friday in the town of Cass Lake. Firefighters arrived and found the house engulfed in flames. Braman’s body was found inside early Saturday.

The state fire marshal’s office is helping investigate.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch