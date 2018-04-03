MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you thought your morning was going badly, take into consideration the morning one St. Cloud resident had.

According to the St. Cloud Fire Department, someone there was “inadvertently dumped into the back of a garbage truck.”

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to reports, and involved someone who was inside the dumpster near Lincoln Elementary School.

The garbage truck driver noticed that there was a person inside the hopper thanks to a camera monitoring the chamber.

Authorities estimate the individual fell about 15 feet from the dumpster into the garbage truck.

Firefighters were summoned to help assist removing the person from the hopper. According to the fire department, the individual sustained no serious injuries in the incident, and has been turned over to police.

This is the second time in recent weeks that someone has been rescued. Previously, someone was compacted four times before the truck driver heard them yelling. That person suffered only minor injuries.

In both cases, authorities believe the victims to be homeless.