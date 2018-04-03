MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was placed into a security hospital after killing his parents and trying to kill his brother in 1999 went missing for a number of days last month.

Richard Albert Happ, 49, was charged in Carver County with first-degree murder in the death of his parents, who court documents say were stabbed to death on March 24, 1999.

He was found not guilty by reason of mental illness, and was committed to St. Peter Hospital, where he remained until 2015. He was then discharged and sent to live at a halfway house in West St. Paul. At the time, his family opposed his release from the security hospital.

Dakota County authorities reported that Happ left the group home for the evening March 17, with the home’s approval, but then did not report back the next day as was required.

He also failed to arrive at work, and the amount of required medications he was prescribed were only enough to get him through five more days, even if he remembered to bring them along.

He was eventually taken into custody on March 20, according to reports somewhere in Illinois.

He has been charged with escaping custody pursuant to a commitment order, and while on pass status. Both are considered felonies.