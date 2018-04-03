HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin teenager is charged with making a threat to kill children.

Investigators say they found an assault-style rifle and a stockpile of weapons in Nicholas Cherrier’s home in Somerset last week.

The 18-year-old is now in jail.

Investigators say it all started with a call from his boss at a Hudson refrigeration company.

The criminal complaint says that a coworker asked why Cherrier would need three magazines and an AR-15 rifle.

Cherrier’s alleged response: “To shoot kids.”

Cherrier’s boss said he talked about buying a bullet proof vest and also made comments about shooting his place of employment up if they fire him.

Investigators say Cherrier was keeping the assault weapon in his car, and in his Somerset home they found a stockpile of ammunition.

“So, obviously, the climate we are in today and things going on around the country…we’ll we’ve really taken this one very seriously,” said St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson.

Cheerier’s father told police it’s a misunderstanding, saying that his son does not get angry and is a “quiet and gentle” person. He added that his son is an Eagle Scout.

Cherrier himself told police he was joking.

Now, a court will decide just how serious he was.