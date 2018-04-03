WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after an apparent shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers first responded to 8th and Elwood Avenues North after a 911 call just after 6 p.m. There, they found a man on the sidewalk who’d been shot. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

Anyone with information can anonymously report their tip to investigators via CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by texting TIP411 with “MPD,” a space and the information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch