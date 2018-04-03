MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after an apparent shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers first responded to 8th and Elwood Avenues North after a 911 call just after 6 p.m. There, they found a man on the sidewalk who’d been shot. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

Anyone with information can anonymously report their tip to investigators via CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by texting TIP411 with “MPD,” a space and the information.