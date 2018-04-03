MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second day in a row, thousands of teachers in Oklahoma shut down schools and marched on the state capitol, demanding higher pay.

Teachers there are angered by state lawmakers who moved to block greater school funding.

What’s happening in Oklahoma bears similarities to Wisconsin in 2011, when teachers jammed the capitol in Madison to protest stripping their collective bargaining rights.

Oklahoma is but the latest state where teacher pay has reached its boiling point.

Teacher Brian Davis says he earns under $42,000, so he drives an Uber to make ends meet.

“We’ve had teachers leaving for years, and now it’s getting so bad students are leaving too,” he said.

According to national figures, teachers in higher cost states of Alaska, New York and Connecticut are paid the most.

Minnesota and Wisconsin are slightly below average – at $57,346.

Mississippi is at the bottom, along with Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Education Minnesota president Denise Specht says one shouldn’t be misled by rankings, because teachers here are only making between $400 and $1,000 more than their southern counterparts each month.

And wage woes further fuel a growing teacher shortage.

“I see Minnesota educators walking now,” Specht said. “It might not be on the picket line, but they are walking out of the door, leaving the profession.”

So long as wage growth continues to lag other careers requiring a college education, teacher pay will always be a motivating factor whenever teacher contracts come up for renewal.