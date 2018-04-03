MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Just like his older brother, Tre Jones has closed his high school basketball career at Apple Valley as a repeat Associated Press Player of the Year award winner.

Jones topped the AP’s Minnesota all-state team for the 2017-18 season, announced Tuesday. The senior point guard bound for Duke averaged 22.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Tyus Jones, who’s now in the NBA with the hometown Timberwolves, won the award three times from 2012-14.

Joining Tre Jones on the first team was Cretin-Derham Hall senior Daniel Oturu, who will play next season at Minnesota. Oturu’s Raiders beat Jones’ Eagles in the Class 4A championship game. Also on the first team: Minnehaha Academy sophomore Jalen Suggs, Rochester John Marshall junior Matthew Hurt and Delano senior Calvin Wishart.

The 2018 Associated Press All-State teams for Minnesota high school boys basketball:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tre Jones, Apple Valley

FIRST TEAM

Daniel Oturu, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Jalen Suggs, sophomore, Minnehaha Academy

Matthew Hurt, junior, Rochester John Marshall

Calvin Wishart, senior, Delano

SECOND TEAM

Gabe Kalscheur, senior, DeLaSalle

Owen King, senior, Caledonia

Jarvis Thomas Omersa, senior, Orono

Michael Jones, senior, Woodbury

Tyler Wahl, junior, Lakeville North

THIRD TEAM

Zeke Nnaji, junior, Hopkins

Noah Kannegiesser, senior, Hancock

Jarius Cook, senior, Park Center

Sy Chatman, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Josiah Strong, senior, Champlin Park

