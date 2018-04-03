WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A professor at the University of Minnesota discovered something out of this world: An enormous blue star that’s the farthest individual star ever seen.

Using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers of the U of M research team were able to pinpoint the star and set a new distance record.

Nicknamed Icarus, the star is 36 trillion miles away from earth, which means the light takes 9 billion years to reach us.

Professor Patrick Kelly led the international research team.

“It opens a window into the universe when it was much younger than it is today, so this is a way to actually start to study at an unprecedented resolution how stars lived and died back then,” Kelly said.

Kelly says NASA is working on a telescope that will be 10 times more powerful than Hubble. They hope to use it to find more stars further out in the universe.

  1. Glen Othello says:
    April 3, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Sum Ting Wong ! We Tu Lo ! Star would be 53 Sextillion Miles away (53,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 miles )

    Reply Report comment

