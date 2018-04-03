MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A professor at the University of Minnesota discovered something out of this world: An enormous blue star that’s the farthest individual star ever seen.
Using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers of the U of M research team were able to pinpoint the star and set a new distance record.
Nicknamed Icarus, the star is 36 trillion miles away from earth, which means the light takes 9 billion years to reach us.
Professor Patrick Kelly led the international research team.
“It opens a window into the universe when it was much younger than it is today, so this is a way to actually start to study at an unprecedented resolution how stars lived and died back then,” Kelly said.
Kelly says NASA is working on a telescope that will be 10 times more powerful than Hubble. They hope to use it to find more stars further out in the universe.
Sum Ting Wong ! We Tu Lo ! Star would be 53 Sextillion Miles away (53,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 miles )