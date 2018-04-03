Oklahoma Teachers Walk Out For 2nd Day To Protest Education Cuts Many schools will remain closed for a second day in Oklahoma Tuesday as teachers rally for higher pay and education funding in a rebellion that has hit several Republican-led states across the country.

Trump Raises Prospect Of Meeting Putin At The White HouseThe Trump administration says it is amenable to a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising the prospect of the Russian president's first Washington visit in more than a decade even as relations between the two powers have eroded.